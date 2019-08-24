Local university students participate in half k race

JACKSON, Tenn. – Students from a local university are participating in a day full of festivities.

Students from Union University participated in a half K race with interesting challenges mixed in such; as the brain freeze challenge where runners have to eat popsicles, the tough mudder and a color run. The race was held for residential students and students from each of the buildings competed with one another.

“The first part of the event is just a fun run so everyone will run this grueling .31 mile course and after that the buildings will compete against each other,” said Ken Litscher, dean of student life.

This is the fifth year for the half K race.