A local church celebrates their annual ‘Family and Friends Day’

JACKSON, Tenn.–

Making a day out of bringing family and friends together has been a tradition for the All Nations Church of God for almost 20 years.

Pastor Emmanuel Simmons and his wife said Sunday’s service gives them the opportunity to highlight the importance of family.

“The purpose of it is, is to bring family awareness of how there is such a division in families,” said Pastor Emmanuel Simmons of All Nations Church of God.

“So what we want to do is let people leave here with a mindset to let’s get back to what’s really important, the family is very important, it’s God’s desire, it’s God’s vision it’s His desire,” said Pastor Simmons.

Pastor Simmons also talks about how family is family regardless of race.

“And see families, black families, white families get together, love each other like Christ would have us to be,” said Pastor Simmons.

“Rebuild the families, to ignite the families to become a family unit,” said Pastor Simmons.

All Nations Church of God is located in East Jackson on 1330 North Parkway.