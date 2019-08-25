Local business reopens in Jackson over weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local business reopened with a new look and new manager over the weekend.

Cody’s Saloon & Dance Hall is under new management and reopened its doors at 6 p.m. Saturday.

While under former management, Cody’s was the location of a fatal shooting in 2018.

The new management has renovated the inside with extra seating areas and new pool tables, while also adding up-to-date security equipment and staff.

“New face, same great food, same good atmosphere; it’s a great place to come enjoy yourself; we got it going on,” said Tim Seratt, investor of Cody’s.

The grand opening lasted until 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning.