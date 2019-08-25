Banquet honors students in fishing team

SCOTTS HILL, Tenn. — Families gathered at the Scotts Hill High School cafeteria for the Scotts Hill Angler banquet. High school and junior anglers with their schools fishing team received a plaque along with numerous other awards.

This team was not just limited to Scotts Hill but to the entire Henderson county area as well as surrounding counties.

“I feel very honored because I have worked so hard this season,” said high school angler, Chandler Pruett. “It means everything they are like family to me. I’ve built relationships with anglers and everyone on the team its just like another part of family to me.”

“Very excited,” said junior angler, Chase Stubblefield. “I am very honored to be on the fishing team and I am excited about whats to come in the next year.”

“It’s a great way to be outside and be outdoors all the time,” said junior angler, Lainie Holbert.

“This is going on my second year,” said junior angler, Hunter Sims. “It just a good way to get outdoors and have kids to be able to get to learn how to fish and stuff.”

Two anglers have retired their high school fishing jerseys. Nick Hart who is the coach of the fishing team says there have been numerous college fishing jerseys retired over the years but never a high school jersey, anywhere in the nation.

“This is a big thing,” said Jaxon Sullivan, who is retiring his jersey. “We are the first high school team in the nation to get our jerseys retired. I mean it’s a great honor.

“An honor to be able to hang our jerseys up in the school and for the school to support us as we fish in high school all these years,” said Chase Milholen, who is also retiring his jersey.

“We had a little tournament and we had 38 to 40 youth anglers 15 of them fished their very first tournament,” said coach Nick Hart. That’s what it’s about, getting people fishing especially the kids. Today is all about the youth.”