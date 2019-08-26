164th Gibson Co. Fair is ready to ‘Let the Good Times Grow’

TRENTON, Tenn. — It’s fair time in West Tennessee, and one fair that is underway this week has been entertaining people for more than a century and a half.

Now in its 164th year, the Gibson County Fair is ready to bring the community together all week long.

Monday started with final submissions for exhibits as well as rides and food vendors getting everything set up.

Most of the action happening Monday was in the barn, where contestants were getting ready to show animals including goats, lambs and even hogs.

The animals were getting a bath and final hair cut, but there’s a lot more going into preparing the animals to show at the fair.

“Big responsibility and just hanging out with them, becoming friends with them,” Cole Wallsmith, who was showing a lamb, said.

“It takes a lot of me and my sister working together to feed them mornings and evenings, with muscle builders and exercise,” Katie Wade, who was showing goats, said.

And the judging varies for each animal.

“If it starts running around, you want to get in front of them and make sure you’re having fun while you’re doing it,” Hayden Holden, showing hogs, said.

“You want it to fill out and look nice and be presentable to the judge,” Hannah Brasher, showing a lamb, said.

And while some are looking for first place, others are just soaking up everything they can.

“I’m really hoping I get one of the higher places,” Wade said. “Last year I did good, but I want to get better each show season.”

“To keep them calm and grand champion,” Wallsmith said.

“I hope I get some money for my hog,” Holden said.

Later this week, there will be a truck and tractor pull and a demolition derby.

And, as always, it’s free to get into the fair.

For a full schedule of events, head to the Seen on 7 section of our website.