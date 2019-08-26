‘Bluff City Blues’ operation nets over 200 arrests in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — A joint federal, state and local law enforcement operation has resulted in 214 arrests in West Tennessee.

The two-week operation, called “Bluff City Blues,” was led by the U.S. Marshals Service and aimed at reducing violent crime, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee D. Michael Dunavant.

The operation, which began August 12 and concluded August 23, resulted in the seizure of 28 firearms, around 771.9 grams of marijuana, cocaine, heroin and crack, $17,240 in cash, as well as the recovery of four stolen vehicles, according to the release.

Those arrested in the operation face a variety of criminal charges, including homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, carjacking, arson, drug distribution, illegal gun crimes and failure to register as sex offenders.

As part of the initiative, those arrested for outstanding state and federal warrants included a total of 79 identified gang members, 65 individuals for aggravated assault, 34 individuals for homicide, 69 individuals for weapons offenses, and 40 individuals for drug offenses, the release says.

In addition, 78 registered sex offenders living in Madison and Shelby Counties were checked for compliance with sex offender registration requirements. Thirteen were found to be in violation.

Agencies involved in “Bluff City Blues” were the U.S. Marshals Service; U.S. Attorney’s Office; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; U.S. Probation Service; District Attorney General’s Office in Shelby County; District Attorney General’s Office in Madison County; Memphis Police Department; Jackson Police Department; Shelby County Sheriff’s Office; Madison County Sheriff’s Office; Tennessee Department of Correction; and the Jackson and Memphis offices of the Tennessee Highway Patrol.