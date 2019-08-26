Cold Front Coming Through Tuesday

Weather Update – 4:00 p.m. – Monday, August 26th

A few isolated showers are lingering in West Tennessee but we’ve got a break coming before the cold front arrive on Tuesday. We’ve already had 3.37″ of rain in August which has 3.00″ on average and there are still 5 days left though drier weather is on our horizon.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers are lingering this afternoon but we’ll have drier weather this evening before a line of thunderstorms moves into northwest Tennessee tonight. Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness Newsas we track those thunderstorms live! Overall it’ll be a mostly uneventful night until the next round of showers and thunderstorms develops in the area tomorrow. Temperatures will only drop to the lower and middle 70s by sunrise.

A cold front coming through West Tennessee tomorrow will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms through in the morning and afternoon. Watch for locally heavy downpours out there! Highs will be in the mid 80s but there’s cooler weather ahead. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast temperatures and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com