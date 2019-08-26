Families and friends raise $25K for Gibson County teen in hospital

TRENTON, Tenn.-Families and friends raised thousands of dollars for a 17-year-old in the hospital and what’s most surprising is how his own peers helped out.

Since 2015, Gibson County High School student Tristan Johnson has had hemorrhages and seizures. He was transferred to multiple hospitals. Tristan used to show goats before he got sick. Monday night, family and friends showed goats in Trenton in his honor.

Tristan recently suffered from a stroke and was airlifted to a hospital in Chicago with his parents. They opened the auction floor to donations and ended up raising $25,000; majority of people who donated were his teenage peers.

All money raised will go toward Tristan’s medical expenses and a place for his parents to stay in Chicago.

Tristan’s family continues to ask everyone for their prayers.

You can help Tristan and his family by calling 731-643-8810 or following his journey on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/307967906747132/