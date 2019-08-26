International Rockabilly Hall of Fame founder honored

JACKS

JACKSON, Tenn.–The founder of Jackson’s International Rockabilly Hall of Fame is honored Monday evening for giving a platform to bands.

Henry Harrison founded the Hall of Fame in 2001.

Monday evening, a Swedish band played 50’s and 60’s songs to pay tribute to Harrison.

Drummer Luf Nilsson said the band has been coming to the Hall of Fame for years.

“I met Henry a lot of times, when we got an idea to over here and do shows anyway, we would pass by Jackson, Tennessee and honor him and the people here, we like the people here in Jackson,” said Luf Nilsson.

The International Rockabilly Hall of Fame is located on Church Street in downtown Jackson.

Harrison passed away in late April at the age of 82.