JMCSS interim superintendent speaks on state of school system

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County’s interim school superintendent hopes to inspire students.

The Jackson Old Hickory Rotary Club invited Ray Washington, who is also a member of the club, to give his first speech as the interim superintendent for the Jackson-Madison County School System. Washington discussed district highlights for 2019-2020 academic school year.

“Establish new curriculum in four areas — science, social studies, math and English,” Washington said. “I gave an overview of the demographics of the district and explained our special education program.”

Washington also explained some of the federal funding programs used to enhance learning and professional development of teachers.

“The amount of meals we provide, the amount of transportation we provide and the amount of buildings we operate and what it takes to operate those buildings, so it’s just an overall view of the district,” Washington said.

Those in attendance asked questions dealing with testing, the importance third grade reading levels and the timeline on the opening of a new school.

Washington says since a new math curriculum was implemented two years ago and an English curriculum was implemented one year ago, he has seen some growth.

“Proud that we at least have an established curriculum, and now we are working to implement it and hopefully see the rewards from it,” Washington said.

Washington hopes all students will benefit from those rewards when improving their education.

“Too many of our students don’t see those opportunities, so it’s up to us to expose them as early as possible,” he said. “As early as elementary or middle school we can expose them to some things that are out there. There is a place for many of our students to find a career path, and we just want to expose them to that.”