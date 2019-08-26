Local group meets, discusses fight against poverty in the community

JACKSON, Tenn.– A local group meets with the goal to fight what they’re calling a poverty epidemic in the Hub City.

Monday evening was the first meeting for the ‘Anti-Poverty Task Force.

Special projects manager for the City of Jackson, Lauren Kirk says Jackson’s poverty rate is double of the entire state.

The group is focusing on addressing poverty and promoting equality, and other quality of life concerns in Jackson.

The task force also set their mission statement, initial goals, objectives and reviewed bi-laws.

“We received a lot of encouragement, and excitement to people wanting to serve and be involved, of course with any new thing you have there is skepticism , and we want to do right by the comnunity with this work with upmost care respect and dignity,” said Kirk.

At their next meeting, organizers said they will elect officers and decide on subcommittees.