Off And On Showers Today

Weather Update: 11:55 AM, Monday August 26 —

Good Late Morning West Tennessee. Its been a rather dreary morning for the area with area wide cloud cover and some patches of light to moderate rain at times. There is a weak warm frontal boundary draped just SW of Jackson that will slowly lift north through this afternoon. It will focus clouds and perhaps a few light showers through the rest of this afternoon. Short-ranged guidance also shows some breaks in the overall clouds at times. That might be enough to get an isolated storm or so, but I am not expecting anything robust through this afternoon. Tonight however as the main front starts to drop into the Ohio Valley it is forecast to trigger a line of convection in central Missouri and north central Arkansas. that line will then slide ESE towards West Tennessee this evening, but in weakening fashion.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

