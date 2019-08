JACKSON, Tenn. — A quilt project that brings comfort and healing makes a stop in the Hub City.

A delegation from the Quilts of Valor project presented Chief Petty Officer William Montague a quilt at his home Monday.

The Quilts of Valor project’s mission is to provide quilts to service men and women and veterans who have been touched by war.

