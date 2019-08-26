Services for the Rev. Eddie Lee Burnett, age 80 of Humboldt, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, 12 Noon at the New St. Luke Baptist Church in Jackson, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Ridgecrest Cemetery.

Rev. Burnett died on August 21, 2019.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00-7:00 P.M., at New St. Luke. There will be a special remarks given from 6:00-6:25 P.M., with Masonic Rites to follow at 6:30 P.M.

He will lie in state at the Church on Saturday, from 11:00 A.M., until time of service. For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411 or log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com