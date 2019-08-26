Scholarship honors local women’s suffrage pioneer

JACKSON, Tenn. — Monday is “Women’s Equality Day,” and it marks the 99th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Tennessee was the final battleground state in the fight to gain the right of women to vote. Sue Shelton White, who was born in Henderson and worked in Jackson, played a pivotal and historically significant role in those events.

A scholarship was established Monday in White’s name during a program in front of City Hall with Jackson Mayor Scott Conger taking part.

The scholarship will be available to women from 20 West Tennessee counties.