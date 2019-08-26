UT Martin chancellor rings in new school year like students — in the dorms

MARTN, Tenn. — If University of Tennessee at Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver was tired Monday morning, he didn’t show it.

“It was interesting, being back in the residence halls for the first time in about 25 years, but it was great. It was really nice,” Dr. Keith Carver said as he took a few minutes to talk to WBBJ 7 Eyewintess News on the first day of classes.

Carver said he and his wife, Hollianne, did not get to bed until midnight.

“I had a lot of visitors last night, bringing by cookies, baked goods, that sort of thing. It was a lot of fun,” he said.

This wasn’t the first time Carver has pulled a shenanigan like this. He rode a zip-line at homecoming, sang “Carpool Karaoke” during Christmas, and even interviewed students his first week on the job.

“I’m always willing to try new things, and if there’s an idea that our students have or our faculty have, or that our Office of University Relations has, I’m willing to try it,” Carver said.

While Dr. Carver’s style may be unconventional, students say they wouldn’t have it any other way.

“He’s amazing and the best chancellor ever,” Junior Andrea Boulton said. “He’s so involved with the students and really wants to get to know everyone and treats everyone amazing.”

“He knows your name, he goes around laughing with you, joking with you, done karaoke on the golf cart, things like that. He’s just a really fun-loving guy,” graduate student Ben Ort said.

“He’s not afraid to interact with the students on a personal level,” sophomore Hannah Fritts said. “Whether he has seen you before walking down the halls or not, he’ll stop and talk to you and have a conversation.”

Faculty members agree.

“Today is my 40th first day of college, and of all the places I’ve been, there hasn’t been a chancellor who is more student friendly,” Dean of College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences Dr. Todd Winters said.

UT Martin is estimating almost 1,175 freshmen this fall. They are expecting about 7,000 total, which is 200 more than last year.