“100 Women Who Care” raises money for local non-profit

JACKSON, Tenn.–A local group raises money for a non-profit organization.

The group “100 Women Who Care” gathered at Hub City Brewery, Tuesday night.

Each woman in the group donated $100 and raised more than $10,000.

Three non-profits gave presentations on their mission, the women then vote on a finalist for the total donation.

“Well, you can go to our website. It’s 100womenjackson.com. We have a Facebook page or Instagram page. It has our entire mission on there. What you have to do to be a part of it and it’s a real quick, easy commitment and then you show up four times a year,” said Jinny Culpepper part of the Leadership Team with “100 Women Who Care.”

WRAP received the $10,000 check from the organization.