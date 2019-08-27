Big brother saves little brother from a falling 30 pound shelf

JACKSON, Tenn.–“I feel good that I saved him,” said 11-year-old Kyler Burlison.

Young Kyler said he was simply relaxing at home, Monday evening.

That’s when he said his 1 year-old brother couldn’t resist touching a household shelf.

“My little brother was already running himself over there and he bumped into the shelf when it fell,” said Kyler.

Kyler said fortunately he was able to catch the 30 pound shelf before it could fall on his little brother.

“It didn’t hurt him, but it fell right down on my foot,” said Kyler.

The shelf toppled over, leaving Kyler’s foot broken.

Madison County Fire Marshal Don Friddle said some household furniture can weigh even more when falling over.

“When a television falls over, it falls over with a thousand pounds of force,” said Friddle.

According to Anchorit.gov the impact of falling household items like TVs can be ten times more powerful than being hit by an NFL player.

Even worse, 91 percent of tip-over fatalities occur in a home.

But thankfully, Kyler’s quick thinking saved his brother.

“I don’t think I’m much of a hero, it was just a tiny, every day save,” said Burlison.

The Madison County Fire Department thinks he’s a hero and they want to give Kyler an award for his heroic action.

Burlison said he’s “surprised, happy,” when he heard he will be getting a award.

Kyler told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News he’ll have to wear a boot on his foot for 4-6 weeks but said it’s worth it for his little brother.

For more information on child proofing your home, go to Anchorit.gov.