City of Jackson Budget Committee meets for second time

JACKSON, Tenn. — “We’re still at the analysis stage. We’re starting to put some things in order to tackle some of those issues. But, we’re only six weeks into this process,” Budget Chairman Paul Taylor said.

At the second budget committee meeting on Tuesday, members discussed ways they can cut down on expenses to the capital budget and how they might be able to generate income.

“I’m confident that we have a good capital budget. There’s been a lot of vetting, discussion with department heads. I’m confident we have a really good budget committee,” Taylor said.

While the committee had a lot to go over and discuss, they will be able to send some things to the next City Council meeting.

“I felt like we made some headway today,” Taylor said. “We approved the recommendation to move to council what we’ve been working on for the past five weeks now, and we’ve approved the timeline to move forward as well on the borrowing of new bonds and some restructuring of existing debt.”

He’s confident they are moving forward to get the city back on track.

“We’re having some great discussion about this, and I feel really good about where we’re moving as a city,” Taylor said.

The next City Council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, September 3.