Dense Fog Possible Wednesday Morning

Tuesday, August 27th

Now that the rain has left for the night, we may stay rain-free for the rest of the month! Temperatures will now become the topic of conversation as we could start Wednesday morning with some much cooler weather with the air gradually getting less humid throughout the day. It’ll more like the beginning of Fall than late August on Thursday morning!

TONIGHT

Dense fog is possible overnight and may limit visibility to less than a mile in many areas early Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies will continue overnight as temperatures drop to the lower and middle 60s by sunrise.

Expect a dry, mostly sunny, and overall just awesome day around West Tennessee tomorrow with highs in the lower 80s. It’ll get a little brisk out there tomorrow night with even cooler temperatures when we start in the middle 50s on Thursday! The heat slowly returns Friday and over the Labor Day Weekend when we have a low chance for rain in the area. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including how Dorian could impact West Tennessee next week and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

