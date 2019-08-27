Few Lingering Showers This Evening

Weather Update – 2:30 p.m. – Tuesday, August 27th

Other than a few lingering showers this afternoon and early evening, we may stay rain-free for the rest of the week! Now, temperatures become the topic of conversation as we could start Wednesday morning with some much cooler weather.

TONIGHT

Cloudy skies will slowly reveal more stars overnight as temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 60s by sunrise tomorrow. Speaking of the stars, the Black Moon, the 2nd new moon of the calendar month will occur on Friday. This also coincides with perigee (closest point in the Moon’s orbit) which technically makes it a supermoon, a Super Black New Moon. It really just sounds cooler than it is. The only thing it’ll do is help us to see more stars at night without the bright moonlight.

Expect a dry, mostly sunny, and overall just *awesome* day around West Tennessee tomorrow with highs in the lower 80s. It’ll get a little brisk out there tomorrow night with even cooler temperatures! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

