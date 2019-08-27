Joy Lynn Wilson Buffaloe, age 67, resident of Somerville and wife of Clyde H. Buffaloe III, departed this life Tuesday morning, August 27, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Buffaloe will be held at 11 A.M. Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Kevin Treadway of Somerville officiating. Interment will follow in the Friendship Cemetery at Moscow. A visitation for Mrs. Buffaloe will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Joy was born October 24, 1951 in Moscow, Tennessee, the daughter of the late J.T. Wilson and Una Mae Willis Wilson. She received her education in the Fayette County Public School System and was married February 21, 1988 to Clyde Hess Buffaloe III. Joy was a member of Somerville First Baptist Church was a hairdresser for over 45 years. She enjoyed traveling to the beach and the mountains, reading and special times with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-granddaughter.

JoyLynn Buffaloe is survived by her husband of 31 years, Clyde Hess Buffaloe III of Somerville, TN; two daughters, Jennifer Kee (Mike) of Somerville, TN, Jessica Rigsby (Joel) of Horn Lake, MS; her son, Kelley Green (Dina) of Somerville, TN; four grandchildren, Dustin Kee (Erin), Nikki Green (Dylan), Colby Kee, Austin Green; and her great-granddaughter, Chesleigh Nichole.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Dustin Kee, Colby Kee, Austin Green, Trenton Kee, Noel Tipler and Barrett Rich. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Chambers, Richard Hillman, Willie Jeff Wiles and Johnny Pattat.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Fayette County Chapter of the American Cancer Society, c/o Christine Parks, 402 Midland Street, Somerville, TN 38068.

