Man found guilty after string of 2016 robberies in Haywood County

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man is convicted of multiple federal charges in a string of 2016 robberies in Brownsville and Haywood County.

Attorneys say Johnny Lee Nixon, 23, was convicted of conspiracy to commit robberies, Hobbs Act robbery, possession of a firearm during a robbery, and receiving firearms while under indictment, according to a news release.

The release says the robberies happened over the course of five days in 2016.

Two men, later identified as Nixon and Lacey Jeter, were accused of robbing the F&D Quick Stop, the Discount Tobacco and More and the Bells Express Truck Stop, according to the release. The release says two shootings were also reported during that time where 9 mm and .22 LR shell casings were recovered by the Brownsville Police Department.

The release says deputies with the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office were able to recover clothing worn during the robbery at Bells Express Truck Stop, and those items were sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for DNA testing. In 2018, the clothing items were linked to Jeter and Nixon, according to the release.

Agents were also able to match the casings recovered from the two shootings after a car chase on April 25, 2016, when two people left firearms behind, the release says.

The release says Nixon and others allegedly used the proceeds from the robberies to buy the firearms used in the shootings and at least one robbery.

Nixon’s sentencing is scheduled for November 21. He faces up to 20 years for each conspiracy and Hobbs Act robbery charge, five years for possession of a firearm, and up to 10 years for each of the three counts of possession of a firearm while under indictment.