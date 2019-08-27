Maria Munive Alvarado

Maria Munive Alvarado, age 88, resident of Arlington, Tennessee, died Sunday morning, August 25, 2019 at her residence.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Alvarado were private. Arrangements were provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – Main Chapel in Somerville.

Maria was born September 3, 1930 in Peru and was of the Catholic faith. She loved being a mother and grandmother and enjoyed playing bingo, knitting, crocheting and cooking.

Mrs. Alvarado is survived by her daughter, Flor DeMaria Limaco and her husband, Fernando of Arlington, TN; her sister, Martha Vivar of San Mateo, CA; three brothers, Emeterio Alvarez and his wife, Ines of Sunnyvale, CA, Alfonso Buiza of San Mateo, CA, Ricardo Buiza of San Mateo, CA; two grandchildren, Patricia Limaco of San Jose, CA, Vanessa Hilton and her husband, Donald of Olive Branch, MS; and her great-grandson, Elias Hilton. She was preceded in death by her mother, Leovijilda Trevejo Buiza.

