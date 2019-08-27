Mugshots : Madison County : 08/26/19 – 08/27/19 August 27, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/16Kevin Frye Fugitive-hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 2/16William Kelly Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/16Tiffany Anderson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/16Joshua Deberry Leaving the scene of accident, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/16Louis Byrd Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 6/16Brian Lucius Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/16Bryan McDonald Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/16Carlium Brooks Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/16Dennis Leonard Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 10/16Donald Andrews Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/16Jason Ganaway Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 12/16Jordan Sellers Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/16Kelvin Brooks Habitual motor offender Show Caption Hide Caption 14/16Kevin Goins Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/16Roger Parker Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 16/16Shomari Peterson Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/26/19 and 7 a.m. on 08/27/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest