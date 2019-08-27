Mugshots : Madison County : 08/26/19 – 08/27/19

1/16 Kevin Frye Fugitive-hold for other agency

2/16 William Kelly Simple domestic assault

3/16 Tiffany Anderson Violation of community corrections

4/16 Joshua Deberry Leaving the scene of accident, driving on revoked/suspended license



5/16 Louis Byrd Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

6/16 Brian Lucius Aggravated assault

7/16 Bryan McDonald Simple domestic assault

8/16 Carlium Brooks Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license



9/16 Dennis Leonard Theft over $1,000

10/16 Donald Andrews Simple domestic assault

11/16 Jason Ganaway Schedule VI drug violations

12/16 Jordan Sellers Violation of probation



13/16 Kelvin Brooks Habitual motor offender

14/16 Kevin Goins Driving on revoked/suspended license

15/16 Roger Parker Failure to appear

16/16 Shomari Peterson Simple domestic assault

































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/26/19 and 7 a.m. on 08/27/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.