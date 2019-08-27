Reports of mysterious respiratory illnesses raise concerns about vaping

JACKSON, Tenn. — Health officials are raising concerns about the use of e-cigarette devices after reports of mysterious respiratory illnesses.

E-cigarettes were supposed to be a method to help tobacco users quit smoking, but officials now say potential health risks of electronic nicotine delivery products, or ENDs, are still being researched. This is something the Tennessee Department of Health has been tracking for about five years.

“And ever since that year, 2013, there has been an increase in young people using electronic cigarettes,” said Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department Community Health Director Quill Brabham.

Recently, an Illinois man reportedly died from respiratory issues believed to be linked to e-cigarette use. More than 190 cases of respiratory related issues have been reported in 22 states, according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Health.

The state is asking medical providers to look into respiratory illnesses in teens and young adults.

“Right now we just caution all of our young people and people just in general not to use ENDs, because the amount of nicotine causing developmental delays in their brain,” Brabham said.

The Tennessee Department of Health estimates 40 percent of high school students have used some type of e-cigarettes. In a 2018 National Youth Tobacco Survey, more than 3.6 million U.S. middle and high school students had used these products. Health officials say different flavor options for e-cigarettes help to draw younger users.

“One of the things that makes Juuls and ENDs attractive to young people is the fact that you have flavored, you know, mango flavored,” Brabham said. “You name a flavor, they have it.”

The Tennessee Department of Health says one confirmed vaping-related respiratory illness has been reported in East Tennessee. Experts say those looking to quit smoking can call the Tennessee Tobacco QuitLine at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) for available resources.