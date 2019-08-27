Rug recall information

At Home is recalling its shag rugs due to a fire hazard. The large shag rugs fail to meet the federal flammability standard.

The recall involves eight models of Ultimate Shag Rugs, sold in white, gray and beige.

If you have one of these rugs, contact At Home for instructions on receiving a refund for the large rugs or a label for the small ones.

You can contact At Home toll free at 1-888-359-4387 Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., by email at productrecall@athome.com, or online by visiting www.athome.com and clicking on product safety for more information.