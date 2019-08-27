TN SAVIN program helps protect crime victims

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Victims of crimes can use an online service to help maintain peace of mind.

“It’s been very helpful to her. It gave her self confidence and empowerment as a victim,” Tunnisha Deer, a sexual assault advocate in Shelby County, said.

TN SAVIN, or Statewide Automated Victim Information Notification, is all about protecting victims of crime along with law enforcement officers, criminal justice personnel and the public.

Law enforcement, victim advocates and others came out to the West Tennessee Regional Training Center to learn more about the notification program.

“Going through the criminal justice system, you may feel like you’ve lost your voice or you may not know who to reach out to, or you feel like you may not get an immediate reply to your inquiries,” Deer said.

Anyone can sign up for the program on their website, calling 1-888-869-4631 or downloading the VINEmobile app.

Once you register for Tennessee SAVIN, you’ll then be able to receive notifications to your phone in several ways — by email, text or phone call.

If you pick the phone call, you’ll have to create a PIN, so make sure you pick something you remember.

The program will notify victims if an offender is moved to a different form of custody, is released or dies in prison.

Several sheriffs also came to the class to talk about how they’ve seen SAVIN impact their communities.

“It’s instant and that’s what they like about it, and they don’t have to worry about calling the jail or calling somebody and ask has he or she made it out?” Madison County Sheriff John Mehr said.

“It speaks to why Tennessee is so successful in this program. It’s because the sheriffs take it to heart for their crime victims,” Gary Cordell, state coordinator for SAVIN, said.

All 95 counties in Tennessee are using the SAVIN program.