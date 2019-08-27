TWRA holds workshop in Chester Co. to discuss Chronic Wasting Disease in deer

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn.–Community members gather at a workshop to learn more about a deadly deer disease.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency hosted a workshop for community members in Chester County Tuesday evening to learn more about Chronic Wasting Disease. Community members listened to a short presentation followed by a question and answer session.

Attendees learned about the transmission of the disease and how to keep it from spreading.

“We have so many people coming out. They are asking questions, they are concerned about our deer population, the deer and the elk. So this is great that we can make these interactions with the public and we can answer their questions,” said Amy Spencer, outreach and communications with TWRA.

CWD was first discovered in Tennessee in December 2018.