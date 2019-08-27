Tyson Foods donates 20,000 pounds of food to Trudy’s Kids Cafe

JACKSON, Tenn.–A non-profit geared towards feeding children just got a donation of a lifetime.

Trudy’s Kids Cafe i n Obion County feeds children from birth to 18-years-old. The cafe on wheels feeds kids for free Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m.

Tyson Foods donated 20,000 pounds of food to Trudy’s Kid’s Cafe Tuesday.

Their after school program is in Union City. For more information, follow them on Facebook at “Trudy’s Kid’s Cafe.”