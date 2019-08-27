Volunteer finds new home for refugee family

JACKSON, Tenn. — A family of Romanian refugees are settling into a new life.

“At first, it was one of those crazy, unexpected blessings that didn’t seem real. Then, I came over and looked at the house with Kelly and was just blown away,” Area Relief Ministries volunteer Mike Pappis said.

Last month, the Cirpaci family was living in their van when Pappis took them in. But Pappis eventually ran out of the resources available to host the family.

He reached out to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News to spread the word in hopes of finding them a new place to stay until their asylum hearing.

Kelly Cox, a Jackson-area interior designer, stepped in a few days later.

“I contacted Mike, and we jumped on it really quick and got them moved in here. It’s been great. They’ve really cleaned it up,” Cox said.

Cox recently bought a few rental homes and offered the father a part-time job with her company.

“I’ve got some temporary work for him, but we’re looking for something that could be a little more permanent with steady income,” Cox said.

The family also received donations from a fund through the First United Methodist Church and several other area groups.

Although the community has jumped in to help, Pappis says the Cirpaci family still needs some assistance.

“They need food, clothes and baby diapers. That’s the main thing,” Pappis said.

To donate food, money or other needed items, you can go through First United Methodist Church in downtown Jackson.

Make checks out to First United Methodist Church – Romanian Family Fund or give online here.