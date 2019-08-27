Water bottle recall information

Contigo has announced a recall for millions of water bottles.

The Kids Cleanable Water Bottles’ clear silicone spout can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

Only water bottles with a black colored spout base and spout cover are affected by this recall.

Contigo has received 149 reports of the spout detaching, including 18 reports of the spouts found in children’s mouths.

The recalled bottles were sold at Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores nationwide.

If you have one of these water bottles, take it away from children and contact Contigo for a free replacement lid.

You can contact Contigo toll free at 888-262-0622 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online by visiting www.gocontigo.com/recall or www.gocontigo.com and clicking on Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.