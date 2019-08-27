William Troy Giles, Sr.

William Troy Giles, Sr., age 88, died on Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Maplewood Health and Rehab of Jackson.

A native of Jackson, TN, he was born on November 5, 1930 the son of the late Ocie and Ethel Potete Giles. He was a long-time member of Englewood Baptist Church, serving as a former chairman of the Deacon body and as a member of the Kenneth Newman Sunday school class. He was retired as the Part Manager with the former Truex Chevrolet.

He is survived by his wife Mae McCroy Giles of Jackson, TN; a son, William Troy Gilles, Jr. and wife Pam of Jackson, TN; a daughter, Laura Giles Riddell and husband Kenny of Jackson, TN; a brother, Tommy Giles and wife Laura of Winter Garden, FL; three grandchildren, Tripp Giles and wife Laura, Danny Giles and wife Laura and Lauren Riddell and four great-grandchildren, Caitlin Giles, Ryland Giles, Beckett Giles and Bella-Jewel Giles.

He was preceded in death by brothers, James Giles, his twin brother Charles “Hank” Giles and Bobby Giles.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in the Chapel of Englewood Baptist Church, with Dr. Philip Jett officiating. Burial will follow in Browns Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends from 11:00 AM until 12:30 PM prior to the service at the church.

Memorial donations are requested to be directed to the 2020 Vision Campaign at Englewood Baptist Church, 2239 N. Highland Ave. Jackson, TN 38305.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 668.1111www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com