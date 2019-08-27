Wireless headphone recall information

Happy Plugs has announced a recall for its Bluetooth Wireless II headphones due to a burn hazard.

The Micro USB charging cable packaged with Happy Plugs headphones can cause the headphones to overheat.

The firm has received at least one report of the headphones overheating while plugged into their Micro USB charging cables.

The headphone set was sold at Macy’s stores nationwide. If you have these headphones, stop using them and return them to the place of purchase or contact Happy Plugs to receive a free replacement.

You can contact Happy Plugs at 800-419-2988 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at customerservice@happyplugs.com and include “Recall” in the subject line, or online.