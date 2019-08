JACKSON, Tenn. — One person has been airlifted to a Memphis hospital after an ATV crash Wednesday afternoon on Airways Boulevard.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. when another vehicle pulled onto Airways in front of the ATV, according to police. Police say the ATV was driving the wrong way on the road.

The ATV driver was injured in the crash. The extent of that person’s injuries is currently unknown.

No other injuries were reported.