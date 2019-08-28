2 Jackson residents killed in weekend crash in Middle Tennessee

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed two Jackson residents died over the weekend in a crash in Dickson County.

According to a crash report, John McCutchen, 77, and Susan Hays, 73, were killed Saturday morning in the crash on Interstate 40 near Dickson.

The report says a tractor-trailer truck blew a tire in the westbound lanes of I-40, causing the truck to cross the median and hit the Pontiac Vibe driven by McCutchen.

The report says both vehicles overturned and caught fire as a result of the crash.

The driver and passenger of the tractor-trailer were both injured in the crash.