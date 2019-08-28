A new Crockett County Carl Perkins Center opens

ALAMO, Tenn.–The Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is expanding its services with a new location.

Wednesday afternoon a new center opened in Crockett County.

Bethany Outlaw is the Director of this Carl Perkins Center.

She said people of Crockett County finally have the center as a resource after years of getting it together.

“Oh we are so excited, we have providing services here in Crockett County for about 28 years and so we are just so excited that we have been able to build this new facility,” said Outlaw.

The Crockett County Carl Perkins Center is located on 78 East Park in Alamo.