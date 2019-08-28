Animal Rescue Corps recovers around 80 cats in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Dozens of cats are rescued from a home in West Tennessee that previously operated as a “cat sanctuary.”

Animal Rescue Corps posted photos on Facebook as they worked Wednesday to rescue around 80 cats from a home in Morris Chapel.

According to the post, the owner asked for help after illness and unfortunate circumstances left them unable to provide the necessary care.

All of these animals have been surrendered to Animal Rescue Corps and are being seen by veterinarians.

Some of the animals are reportedly suffering from respiratory and eye infections, as well as other medical conditions.