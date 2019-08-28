Billy Wayne Collins

Services for Billy Wayne Collins, 55, will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Reverend James Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Blooming Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 12 noon until service time. Mr. Collins, a carpenter, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at his residence. He was born on August 13, 1964 in McKenzie Tennessee to Norman Wayne and Bettie Lucille Sydnor Collins. He was a member of Blooming Grove Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his father, his step father Larry Glen Cozart, and mother in law Gladys Robertson.

Survivors include his wife Tonya Faye Maness Collins of McKenzie, a daughter Haley Collins of McKenzie, his mother Lucille Cozart of McKenzie, a sister Michelle Cozart of McKenzie, two grandchildren Kalyn Collins and Carter Williams.

Pallbearers who will be serving are: James Trevathan, Keith Robertson, John Sydnor, Van Vinson, Kyle Tucker, and Robert Hutson.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.