Christopher Alfred “Chris” Tibbs, age 37, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Saturday, August 24, 2019.

Graveside Services for Chris will be held at 3 P.M. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Macon Cemetery in Macon, Tennessee. Bro. Kevin Treadway of Somerville will be officiating. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – Main Chapel in Somerville.

Chris was born October 5, 1981 in Somerville, Tennessee. He received his education at Fayette Academy and was a member of Mercy’s Bridge Church in Somerville. He was employed in the construction industry and enjoyed working on old cars and trucks, gardening and special times with his family and friends.

Chris is survived by his daughter, Megan Tibbs of Memphis, TN; three sons, Brian Kee of Oakland, TN, Jacob Tibbs of Memphis, TN, Chris Tibbs of Somerville, TN; his mother, Jewell Tibbs Rieben of Eads, TN; two sisters, Stephanie Harrison (Michael) of Lakeland, TN, Elizabeth Brock of Somerville, TN; and his uncle, Eddie Tibbs of Somerville, TN.

