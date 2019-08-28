Early-Fall Like Night Forecast for West Tennessee

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Wednesday, August 28th

Cloud-less skies in West Tennessee are forecast to be followed by some 50°F temperatures overnight! Get ready for even less humidity to allow for a nice taste of Fall over the next few days.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be a clear cool night across West Tennessee! With calm winds, temperatures are expected to drop right down to the middle 50s around sunrise. We may even have a few spots at 53 or even 52 degrees! The low humidity will stick around for a few days so there are still more cool nights ahead.

Sunny skies and temperatures in the middle 80s are forecast tomorrow. Winds should be light, but you might get a breeze out of the east late in the morning. Another cool night is ahead tomorrow as the humidity stays low! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast on Hurricane and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

