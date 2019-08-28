Glass cooktop recall information

Whirlpool has announced a recall for its glass cooktops.

The Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir brand glass cooktops with touch controls are all being recalled. The cooktop surface elements can reportedly turn on by themselves, posing a burn or fire hazard.

Whirlpool has received 133 reports of incidents, including reports of fires and injuries.

The cooktops were sold at Lowe’s, Home Depot and Best Buy stores nationwide.

If you have one of these, contact Whirlpool immediately to arrange installation of a free replacement.

You can contact Whirlpool toll free at 888-900-7897 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online at repair.whirlpoolcorp.com. Consumers can also visit either www.whirlpool.com, www.kitchenaid.com, or www.jennair.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.