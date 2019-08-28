Goehring signs with Cumberland University

JACKSON, Tenn. — This afternoon TCA senior forward Alyssa Goehring signed to continue her athletic career with Cumberland University.

Over the course of her career, Goehring has been an instrumental part in leading the Lady Lions to several deep postseason runs, appearing in 2 district championships, 2 region semifinals, and one sub state berth.

Goehring and her fellow senior class also have the opportunity to hold the highest winning percentage in TCA”s history.