Funeral Services for Kentreual TaShea Champion, age 27, will be Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Denmark, Tennessee. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Ms. Champion died Friday, August 23, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Ms. Champion will begin Friday morning, August 30, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Ms. Champion will lie-in-state at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 11:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.