Local court system gets a new facility dog

JACKSON, Tenn.–“Navi is priceless,” said Madison County Juvenile Court Judge Christy Little.

2-year-old Navi is putting a “paws” on “ruff” days in the courtroom and turning them into better days.

For the first time ever, Navi is the new facility dog for the Madison County Juvenile Court System.

“Our goal is to be a healing center for everybody,” said Navi’s caretaker, Leslie Tosh.

Owner Leslie Tosh said this is Navi’s first week on the job after 18 months of training at Canine Companions for Independence.

“And then August 9th we graduated, Navi became our new facility dog,” said Tosh.

“It is my first time ever to have a dog in court,” said Judge Little.

Judge Christy Little said having Navi in court helps the juveniles and the adults.

“Just to be able to rub a dog just feels good and comforting,” said Judge Little.

“A child that has to be in court because somebody did something bad to them, or is in court because they did something they should not have done, to be able to have an animal that’s not judgmental,” said Judge Little.

Tosh said two things Navi gives to juveniles is emotional support and unconditional love.

“Anything we can do to make a child’s life better and to make their experience in juvenile court just a little bit easier, it’s worth it,” said Judge Little.

Navi’s owner said she can be seen at the Madison County Juvenile Court Services office Monday through Friday.

Her owner also said you can stop by to meet Navi by calling the office at 731-423-6140.