Mrs. Ottillia Yevetta Brooks Plunk

On Sunday, August 25, 2019 Ottillia Yevetta Brook Plunk was called home after a long battle with cancer. An angel came down to her bedside, whispered in her ear, and said, “It’s time to come home and rest”.

On February 1, 1978 Ottilia was born to Ollie Faye Brooks and Barney Joe Brooks in Crockett County, Tennessee. She was baptized at Cherryville Road Church Christ at a young age. Later, she became a member West Humboldt Church of Christ.

She graduated Crockett County High School on May 17, 1996. She furthered her education at Lambuth University originally pursuing a career in law. While in school she felt the Lord called her to be a nurse, and she faithfully obeyed his call attending Tennessee Tech Nursing School.

She went on to work at Jackson General Hospital and Regional Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee. Being the strong determined soul that she was; she decided to further her career to become a registered nurse. Unfortunately, while Ottillia was pursuing her goals she fell ill with a recurrence of cancer.

Ottillia Plunk lived her life to the fullest. She was a country girl at heart. She enjoyed several activities including Camping, Hiking, shooting guns, raising chickens, owning pets, off-roading, and so much more. She was one to the original founders of the Rack Pack, which raised money and provided resources for other Breast Cancer survivors.

Ottillia was preceded in death by Elmer McLemore (Maternal Grandfather), Henrietta McLemore (Maternal Grandmother), Charlie Brooks, Jr. (Paternal Grandfather), Elmer McLemore, Jr. (Maternal Uncle), Shelia Brooks (Paternal Aunt), Nancy McLemore (Maternal Aunt), and Tommy Lee McLemore (Maternal Uncle). Ottillia was a loving spouse, mother, daughter, aunt, cousin, and friend.

She leaves to cherish her memories her husband Joe Plunk who faithfully loved her and stood by her side, her two children Jack and Nora Plunk, her step-children Joey and Jordan Plunk, her two loving parents Barney Joe Brooks and Ollie Faye Brooks, her sister Sonya Brooks, her nephew Ethan Shutes, her Grandmother Elnora Brooks, her Aunt Gail Floyd, and her most loyal, loving, and devoted friend Bethany Herr. And a host of family, friends, colleagues, and acquaintances.

“Everyone knew she was a country girl from the way she talked to the jeep she drove.” – Joe Plunk (spouse)

