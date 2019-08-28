Mugshots : Madison County : 08/27/19 – 08/28/19

1/12 Richard Mann Sex offenses - children and minors

2/12 Dextreon Beard Theft over $1,000, theft under $999, burglary, identity theft, vandalism, contempt of court, failure to comply, harassment

3/12 Anthony White Violation of probation

4/12 Brandon Sharp Firearm used in dangerous felony, possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



5/12 Calvin Wilkes Violation of probation

6/12 Colby Barton Prohibited weapons, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

7/12 Evita Sanders Failure to appear

8/12 Lowell McCoy Simple domestic assault



9/12 Mark Bates Criminal impersonation, unlawful drug paraphernalia

10/12 Micheal Douglas Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, violation of probation, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

11/12 Terrica Cartwright Violation of probation

12/12 Tommy Cox Violation of probation, simple domestic assault

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/27/19 and 7 a.m. on 08/28/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.