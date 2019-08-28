Tennessee State Parks offer volunteer opportunities

NASHVILLE — Tennessee State Parks will host volunteer events in September as part of first lady Maria Lee’s monthly service challenge.

Each month for the Tennessee Serves initiative, the first lady announces a new service challenge as motivation for Tennesseans to serve their neighbors in different ways.

Individual parks will host service opportunities for all ages and skill levels. Activities could include landscaping, invasive plant removal, litter pickup and trail maintenance.

To find out how you can get involved at our state parks across West Tennessee, visit the Tennessee State Parks website.