TWRA to host listening session in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — If you want to learn more about hunting season, come out to a listening session with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

TWRA will hold a public listening session Thursday for hunters and stakeholders. The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the West Tennessee Research & Education Center, located at 605 Airways Boulevard.

Agents will share information with the public and receive input for future hunting seasons.

Hunting season is set every two years. TWRA will discuss major issues and game harvest trends in each region.