What’s New Wednesday: Daisy Dolls Flower Truck

“I’ve always loved flowers! I love doing arrangements,” says 29-year-old Jenna Simpson.

Two small town Tennessee girls have been best friends for 10 years.

“Honestly, about 12 o’clock on a Saturday night, she called me and said ‘let’s start a flower truck and I was like ‘okay,'” said Simpson.

And that’s how “Daisy Dolls” was born.

“The truck always grabs a lot of attention, you know, it’s old and cute!” says 29-year-old Hailey Vail.

The girls set up the mobile flower truck at events like weddings, graduations, dance recitals, funerals and more.

“We try to have better pricing,” says Vail.

“We’re trying to bring new things and new ideas and getting them more excited about flowers again,” said Simpson.

Bringing flowers back in style one petal at a time!

“Mm smells so good,” says a customer.

The Daisy Dolls flower truck can travel anywhere in West Tennessee. To book, go to the “Daisy Dolls” Facebook page or call 731-414-1126.